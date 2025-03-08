Battle for Springbok No 8 jersey set to heat up this season

Jasper Wiese is there ... but several other players are queuing up to get a chance to show their worth.

Bulls eighthman Cameron Hanekom and Stormers number eight Evan Roos will both be eager to claim the Springbok number eight jersey over the coming international season. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The battle for the Springbok eighthman berth is set to heat up over the coming international season with a number of players in line to feature at the back of the scrum for the double world champions.

Since Duane Vermeulen retired after the 2023 World Cup final, the Boks had a number of players feature in the position during last year’s international campaign, but none seemed to make the jersey fully their own.

Jasper Wiese is currently considered the first choice number eight, but missed the start of last season due to suspension, and on his return showed glimpses of his immense talent, but was not very consistent.

Evan Roos played a couple of games for the Boks last season but didn’t impress and was left out of the Rugby Championship squad, before an injury ruled him out of the remainder of the international season, but his good form for the Stormers this season should see him get another shot.

Elrigh Louw impressed in the number eight jumper in a few games for the Boks, but he unfortunately suffered a serious injury for the Bulls against the Lions in January and all indications point to him being out for most of the year.

Cameron Hanekom has been blowing out the lights for the Bulls over the past two seasons and made his Springbok debut on their end-of-year tour last year, and he should be given an extended run at some point this season to show his worth.

Kwagga Smith

Kwagga Smith was utilised a number of times as well, but it has largely been accepted that he is far more effective as an impact sub in the second half, than a starter.

Lions captain Francke Horn has been invited to the Bok alignment camp, and his great form for the franchise indicates that he should be in line to make his international debut later this year.

Vermeulen, who is part of SA Rugby’s mobile coaching unit, has spent extensive time as part of the Bok coaching staff as well, and was asked this week who he thought would be the first choice No 8.

“Jasper is probably the guy who started the most games last year. He doesn’t play in South Africa, so people don’t see much of him. But he is still there,” said Vermeulen.

“Then you have younger guys knocking on the door. Evan had a few opportunities, and Cameron Hanekom is coming through. Francke was selected for the alignment camp, so seeing the competition growing, especially in South Africa, is nice.

“There are a lot of youngsters putting up their hands. So, they push the more established players in this position. Hopefully, we’ll see guys stepping up and performing for the Springboks if selected. We have an interesting one regarding the eighthman position.”