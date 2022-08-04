Rugby Championship focus: Argentina

Ross Roche

With the 2022 Rugby Championship upon us, we take a look at the form of the four teams involved, with the focus here on Argentina.

What they did in July Tests

Argentina clinched an extremely exciting in-coming series against Scotland 2-1, to give new coach Michael Cheika the perfect start in charge of Los Pumas.

The former Australian mentor had acted as former head coach Mario Ledesma’s assistant over the past two years, however, took over the reins earlier this year after Ledesma stepped down after a tough run of results.

Facing a side of comparable strength, Argentina were always going to bank on home ground advantage giving them the edge, which proved crucial in the end. Argentina won the first game comfortably 26-18, with Scotland then fighting back with an impressive 29-6 win in the second Test.

The third Test decider then saw Scotland take a 28-13 lead early in the second half, only for the hosts to be roared back by a vociferous home support, eventually clinching a 34-31 win.

The result saw Argentina pick up their first ever three Test series win over Scotland and their first home Test series win since 2007.

What they did in the Rugby Champs in 2021

It was another dismal showing for Argentina in the 2021 Rugby Championship as they finished as wooden spoonists once again, as they lost every match in the competition.

It has been a constant struggle for Argentina since joining the competition in 2012, with them only once not claiming the wooden spoon, back in 2015.

The 2021 edition however proved to be an even tougher experience than usual for the Argentinians, with them not playing a single home match due to the Covid pandemic, playing two games in South Africa and four in Australia.

They were duly brushed aside by the world champions 32-12 and 29-10 in the opening two games in Gqeberha, before being thumped 39-0 and 36-13 in their next two games against the All Blacks.

Heading into the final two games of the competition Argentina would have been hoping for better luck against hosts Australia, but instead succumbed to 27-8 and 32-17 losses to end a desperately poor showing, in admittedly tough circumstances.

Rugby Championship 2022 Fixtures

August 6: Mendoza, v Australia

August 13: San Juan, v Australia

August 27: Christchurch, v New Zealand

September 3: Hamilton, v New Zealand

September 17: Beunos Aires, v South Africa

September 24: Durban, v South Africa