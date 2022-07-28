Easy draw for Blitzboks in the hunt for Commonwealth gold

Ross Roche

South Africa are expected to blitz their Commonwealth Games pool on their way to the competition knockouts, and potentially the overall title, when the tournament kicks off in Birmingham on Friday morning.

The Blitzboks were drawn in a relatively easy pool B for the competition, featuring Scotland, Tonga and Malaysia.

Scotland should arguably be the SA team’s biggest challenge, being a World Series regular and sitting 12th in the standings, but the table-topping Blitzboks should easily brush them aside in their final pool B match around lunch-time on Saturday.

Malaysia and Tonga, who the Blitzboks will be facing on Friday morning and evening respectively, are expected to struggle against one of the top teams in the world.

The SA Women’s Sevens team will also be in action at the quadrennial Games, but they will be punching above their weight and will be looking to pick up as much experience as possible from the tournament.

They have been drawn in a tough pool B, along with World Sevens Series leaders Australia, third-placed Fiji and Scotland.

Not being a regular in the World Series means they will not be expected to challenge either Australia or Fiji, but their match against Scotland gives them a realistic chance to chase a win in their final pool match of the tournament.

SA men

Sakoyisa Makata, Christie Grobbelaar, James Murphy, Zain Davids, Angelo Davids, JC Pretorius, Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids, Shaun Williams, Dewald Human, Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain), Muller du Plessis, Mfundo Ndhlovu.

Pool fixtures

Friday

SA v Malaysia (12.56pm)

SA v Tonga (9.48pm)

Saturday

SA v Scotland (1.18pm)

SA Women

Unathi Mali, Asisipho Plaatjies (captain), Kemiketso Baloyi, Donelle Snyders, Luleka Tyibilika, Anacadia Minnaar, Nontuthoko Shongwe, Kyla de Vries, Felicia Jacobs, Mathrin Simmers, Zandile Masuku, Liske Lategan, Bianca Augustyn.

Pool fixtures

Friday

SA v Australia (10am)

SA v Fiji (6.30pm)

Saturday

SA v Scotland (10am)