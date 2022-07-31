Blitzboks into Commonwealth Games final after another Davids hattrick

Ross Roche

A superb second half showing from the Blitzboks saw them claim a 24-12 win over Australia in the Commonwealth Games semifinals, thanks to Angelo Davids running in another hattrick.

It is now all set for a blockbuster gold medal match on Sunday night as the Blitzboks will face Fiji, who edged New Zealand during golden point, in the other semifinal.

The Blitzboks will be brimming with confidence after being made to work hard by Australia in their semi clash, while the scintillating form of Davids will worry the Fijians.

Davids was in fantastic predatory form once again to notch up his third hattrick of the Games and brought up his 10th try of the tournament during the win over Australia.

The Blitzboks however had to come back from an early deficit for the first time in the competition as Australia punished them off the kick-off.

After throwing the ball back into their 22m the Blitzboks were then penalised, allowing Australia to attack and put Mark Nawaqanitawase into the corner to give them a 5-0 lead.

The Blitzboks then had to show some patience and were rewarded as with their first bit of decent possession they moved into Australian territory and Selvyn Davids put in a grubber for Angelo Davids to chase and score, with Ronald Brown converting for a 7-5 lead.

Australia then retook the lead as they attacked from a penalty just over halfway, with some superb running lines and offloading ending with a converted try to Matt Gonzalez.

A yellow card just before the break then proved costly for Australia as the Blitzboks used the extra man to put Davids in for his second try, making it 12-all at halftime.

The second half was then completely dominated by the Blitzboks who kept Australia pinned in their territory for almost the entire half while running in two more tries.

First Selvyn Davids charged down a Corey Toole kick and ran away to score in the corner before constant pressure in the Australian 22m ended with Davids going over for his hattrick to seal the result.

Commonwealth Games Sevens Final

Sunday

Blitzboks v Fiji (10:04pm)