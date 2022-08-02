Franco Smith named new head coach of Glasgow Warriors

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith has been named new head coach of Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

Smith has most recently been in charge of the Italian national team and previously worked as Allister Coetzee’s backs coach (2016-2017) and also coached the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup, winning titles in 2016 and 2019.

The former Springbok centre will take charge of the Warriors on an initial two-year contract. He’ll join his new team at the end of this month ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season.

“I have followed Glasgow for a long time, since coaching at Benetton when they joined the PRO12 (URC) in 2010, and the way they play has always appealed to me because their style is embraced by the fans, Smith told the Warriors website.

“In coaching I always have these objectives: to play a winning brand of rugby; to have a style that is good to watch and that the fans can associate with.

“There are also opportunities at Glasgow to contribute to the pathway for up-and-coming players, making sure we are developing creative, fit, and knowledgeable rugby players from a young age that we will bring all the way through to Scotland.

“I am looking forward to joining the club and getting to know the coaching staff and players as we begin working together.”

Warriors MD, Alastair Kellock, said: “We are delighted to be signing a head coach with Franco’s club and international experience to lead our squad in the coming seasons.

“After an extensive search it was Franco’s depth of knowledge in the game and his experiences at professional club and international levels that stood out. Thank you to the Italian Rugby Federation for their willingness to make this appointment possible.”