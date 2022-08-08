Bok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse gets 4-week ban for Mbombela incident

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse has been banned for four weeks for receiving a red card in last Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Mbombela.

Arendse, who otherwise enjoyed a good game, was sent off the field late in the game after colliding in the air with All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett when both men jumped for a hanging ball.

Both men picked up injuries in the incident, with Barrett doubtful for this weekend’s Test at Ellis Park.

Arendse scored a try and defended brilliantly in just his second Test.

The former Sevens Bok has appeared before a Sanzaar foul play review committee where he was found guilty of contravening Law 9.17: A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

Arendse will not be allowed to play again until after 17 September, ruling him out of the two away Tests against Australia. He will also not be allowed to play in the first Test against Argentina in Beunos Aires on 17 September.

The Boks’ last Rugby Championship Test for the season is on 24 September in Durban, against Argentina.

The Sanzaar foul play review committee consisted of Michael Heron QC (chairperson), Stefan Terblanche and John Langford.

In his finding, Heron ruled the following: “Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Attie Heyns, the foul play review committee upheld the red card under Law 9.17.

“With respect to sanction the foul play review committee considered the act of foul play was reckless, highly dangerous and had a considerable impact on the victim player. The committee accepted it was not deliberate and after considering all relevant factors decided the foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 8 weeks.

“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player’s clean judicial record and his acceptance of guilt at the first available opportunity, the foul play review committee reduced the suspension to 4 weeks.”