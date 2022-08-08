Duane Vermeulen locked and loaded for Bok return

Ross Roche

Duane Vermeulen is ready to make his return to the Springboks’ match 23, having passed all fitness tests ahead of the second Rugby Championship clash with the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Vermeulen had fully recovered from minor knee surgery that ruled him out of the Welsh incoming series and last week’s victory over New Zealand, team management confirmed, and it seemed like he may slot straight back into the team, or at the very least find a spot on the bench for this weekend’s clash.

“Duane is ready for selection, so he will come into contention for this weekend,” said Bok forwards coach Deon Davids.

“He is an experienced player. His experience in different areas of the game means a lot to the team. A big part of the team is built around good leadership, and expanding that leadership and having a collective approach in what we do.

“Duane’s knowledge and experience means a lot to the team and knowing you can fall back on a player of his calibre is great for us.”

Jasper Wiese has not managed to fully fire in the chances he has received so far in the number eight jersey, despite impressing in the first match against Wales at the start of the international season, so he will be hoping to get another shot against the All Blacks.

Other changes

There will also be a change at scrumhalf and wing after Faf de Klerk was ruled out following his concussion at the weekend, while Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was also concussed in his mid-air collision with Beauden Barrett that led to him being red carded, has been banned for four weeks.

Jaden Hendrikse is expected to start in the number nine jersey, while Herschel Jantjies will probably play as the bench back-up.

“Faf and Kurt-Lee suffered from concussion and are at this point following World Rugby (return to play) protocols in terms of that,” said Davids.

“Currently our focus is on the players that are here in the squad. Obviously at nine we have a guy like Herschel (Jantjies) that’s played for us. You also have Grant Williams and Cobus (Reinach) returning (from injury) that become possibilities.

“On the wing we have utility players like Warrick Gelant, Damian Willemse or Jesse Kriel, guys who can fill that void as a result of their versatility, and I think at this stage that is how we look at it.”