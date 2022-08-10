Mbonambi out, Dweba in as Boks forced to change at hooker

Sports Reporter

The Springboks have been forced to make a change at hooker for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park.

Joseph Dweba has been called into the starting team in place of Bongi Mbonambi, who has picked up a knee injury.

Mbonambi, who had originally replaced Malcolm Marx in the starting team after last Saturday’s 26-19 win by the Boks against the All Blacks in Mbombela, took a knock on the knee during a training session on Tuesday afternoon.

Dweba has played just two Tests — against Wales in Bloemfontein last month and against Argentina in Gqeberha last year.

Mbonambi was to go for scans on his knee.

“We have an important Rugby Championship tour coming up and a year-end tour later this year, so we don’t want to take any risks with Bongi,” said Nienaber on Wednesday.

“Joseph has been working hard at training and he’s been waiting patiently for his chance, and we feel that it doesn’t get better than facing the All Blacks, who are one of the best teams in the world.

“We have big squad and a large part of the logic around that decision was to ensure that all the players are familiar with our structures and systems, and to expose them to Test rugby to build our squad depth with an eye on next year’s Rugby World Cup. So, this will be a fantastic opportunity for Joseph.”

Nienaber said Dweba’s strong combination with Ox Nche, who he played with at the Cheetahs, also played a role in his leap straight into the starting lineup: “Joseph and Ox come a long way together. They’ve played close to 100 first-class games together, and they know each other well on and off the field having played together since school level at HTS Louis Botha.”

Springbok team

Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Hershel Jantjies, Willie le Roux