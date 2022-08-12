Kolisi says creating Bok history against All Blacks would be ‘a great thing’

Ross Roche

The Springboks have not been resting on their laurels and have enjoyed a big week of training in preparation for their second Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5:05pm).

The hosts produced a rousing performance to thump the All Blacks 26-10 in their first match of the competition at the Mbombela Stadium over the past weekend, but have reset themselves for another big battle this weekend.

“We won last weekend and celebrated. But with a team like this you can’t dwell on that, because we know what kind of players that they have. They can turn it around. It just takes one special moment and they’re on top of you,” explained Bok captain Siya Kolisi on Friday.

“On Monday we already went over the game together and there is still plenty of room to improve. It was a little bit wet at the Mbombela, while Ellis Park is very dry which plays into their hands.

“They want to run and will be able to run from anywhere, like they did at the Mbombela. But it’s not going to change what we are going to do. We are still going to stick to our kicking game which has been working for us and will contest in the air as well as on the ground.

“But we are looking forward to a proper contest and I think that both benches are going to be important especially in a dry stadium that will see lots of running rugby. You are going to need guys who are going to come on and bring on more energy in the game.”

History beckons

It could also become a historic game for the Boks if they are able to chalk up another win over the massive rivals, as it will be their third in a row over them.

Only one Bok team in the professional era has managed three wins on the trot against the All Blacks, which was Peter de Villiers class of 2009 who achieved the feat on their way to the Tri Nations title.

So another win over the All Blacks could elevate them to being one of the best Bok teams in the professional era, which would be a massive feather in their cap.

“Becoming one of the best Bok teams would be a great thing. But all we can control is how hard we work and how hard we play on Saturday. We definitely want to win, it’s important for us,” said Kolisi.

“So firstly we need to play well and then hopefully win. None of us, from the coaching staff to the players, have ever been in this situation, and we want to make sure we give it everything we can on Saturday.”