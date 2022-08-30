Why Boks opted for playmakers Willemse at 10, Willie at 15 for Wallaby rematch

Ross Roche

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse is set to be unleashed at flyhalf in the Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies in Sydney this weekend, with the Boks making eight changes to their run on side from their previous weekend loss against the hosts.

Injuries to key players, including both flyhalves, Handre Pollard (knee) and Elton Jantjies (hand), has seen Willemse shifted from fullback, where he has started in almost every game for the Boks this season.

Despite the up and down nature of the Boks season so far, which has seen them win three and lose three games, Willemse has been a shining light for the team and has been slowly making himself indispensable, with this another nod towards the coaching staff’s faith in him.

“The big thing is the flyhalf position. We unfortunately lost two flyhalves in one game. It’s unfortunate for the two guys who got injured, but it’s fortunate for Damian,” explained coach Jacques Nienaber.

“He has played at flyhalf for us this year, during the first Welsh Test match in Pretoria he played the second half at 10. So we are looking forward to seeing him there again and getting that combination between him and Willie (le Roux) going.”

After missing out on the last game completely, Le Roux slots in at fullback for his first start of the season, and he will look to link up well with Willemse again, as he has off the bench a number of times this season.

Moodie to make his mark

Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit (both knee) are the other two players to miss out through injury, with Jesse Kriel needing to step into the massive shoes of Am who has been magnificent this season, and Franco Mostert in for Du Toit.

The other changes to the side see Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Jasper Wiese come into the pack, while Jaden Hendrikse and young Canan Moodie join the backline.

Moodie at just 19-years-old, will be making his Bok debut and he will be eager to show the form that has impressed the team management enough to give a player as young as him a chance so early in his career.

“We are excited to get him in the mix. I think he had an awesome season in the URC. We have followed him closely and we are excited to see him put his skillset into a Test match,” said Nienaber.

“He has been with us for about a month now and we are really happy to see his progress within the team and how comfortable he has become in it.

“When you work with him you wouldn’t say he is a 19-year-old. He is very mature for his age and he has got a good rugby brain on him.”

On the Bok bench Cobus Reinach returns from injury, Trevor Nyakane is back after missing the last two games, and Deon Fourie will cover hooker, while Ox Nche, Duane Vermeulen and Warrick Gelant all started last week and Kwagga Smith and Frans Steyn keep hold of their bench spots.