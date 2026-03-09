Heatwave: Cape Town residents urged to stay indoors as temperatures to soar past 40°C

The highest temperatures will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The City of Cape Town has urged residents to stay out of the sun and take precautions this week.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a heat advisory for the metropolis and surrounding areas between Monday and Friday.

Extremely hot

According to the Saws, the western and south-western parts of the country can expect very hot to extremely hot temperatures, resulting in heatwave conditions.

“Heatwave conditions are characterised by prolonged periods (at least three consecutive days or more) of temperatures exceeding the average of the hottest month by 5°C or more,” the Saws said.

“The heatwave conditions are anticipated due to the presence of a strong, slow-moving high-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The air in upper-air high-pressure systems sinks and warms as it descends, leading to higher temperatures at the surface. The system will be accompanied by offshore wind flow along the western coastline of South Africa.”

The mercury

The Saws said very hot to extremely hot temperatures (36°C to 42°C) are expected across the coastal areas and adjacent interior of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Western Cape, from Monday.

It said the highest temperatures will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday over the western parts of both the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

The heatwave will then spread to parts of the Central and Little Karoo on Tuesday.

Warning

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Sonica Lategan has reminded the public to be mindful of the forecast and the potential heat-related impacts – particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and infirm, and pets.

“Where possible, stay out of direct sunlight, drink plenty of water, use sunscreen and wear a hat where possible, if you must be out and about. Also, wear light clothing and seek out shaded areas or areas with air-conditioning,” Lategan said.

“Also, remember that the higher temperatures do increase the risk of veldfires. Please exercise extreme caution around open flames and remember to report any sign of fire, or any other emergency to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700.”

Precautions

Residents have also been advised to be aware of the prolonged hot weather, which may lead to health risks such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water

Limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest hours (12h00-15h00)

Wear loose, light-coloured clothing

Stay in the shade or in well-ventilated areas as much as possible

Keep an eye on vulnerable individuals, especially the elderly and babies

Never leave children or animals in parked cars, even for a short time.

Avoid strenuous physical activity during the hottest part of the day.

The Saws said it will continue to monitor this system closely and will issue updates as new information becomes available.

