Mzwandile Stick excited to see ‘tough kid’ Moodie wing it for Boks

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is excited to see what 19-year-old flyer Canan Moodie can do as the young right wing becomes the second youngest Bok of the professional era when he takes to the field against the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Frans Steyn, who will play off the bench in the match, is the youngest Springbok debutant of the professional era, having made his debut at 19 years and 181 days, while Moodie will be 19 years and 302 days.

Moodie will be the fifth Springbok right wing in just seven games this season, after Cheslin Kolbe was injured, Kurt-Lee Arendse was banned, Jesse Kriel was then concussed (and will play centre this weekend), Lukhanyo Am then deputised in the position and Warrick Gelant played last week.

This has robbed the team of any continuity in the position, but Stick believes that has made the position as strong as ever.

“It’s tough for every coach if you can’t have continuity in what you want to build in terms of having the same players in the same positions, so it is a challenge for us,” said Stick.

‘Mature head on shoulders’

“But on the other side it is a great opportunity for us to test our squad depth. You have seen how many players we have used in that position. So I think for us when all of our players are fit again we will be in a good space because we understand what we have got in that position.

“It is frustrating but we are in a good position because of it and I am excited to see Moodie. He has a mature head on his shoulders and I am excited to see what he can do. We’ve seen what he can do for the Bulls in the URC.

“He is a very tough kid. As a 19-year-old to be able to put in physical hits like he was doing in the URC shows that he has a big heart and I am looking forward to seeing him in the game.”

‘80% territory’

Looking at the match, Stick admitted that the Boks have to improve on their finishing ability, as that was the biggest thing that robbed them in the loss to the Wallabies last weekend.

“Our plan is to always make sure that we win games, that is the most important thing. You saw last week, especially in the first half, we created a lot of opportunities for ourselves. Where we were guilty is we didn’t convert them into points,” said Stick.

“There was a time in that first half when we had about 80% territory and were dominating against them. But I think everyone watching could see where we didn’t convert.

“So we are not going to change much on how we want to play the game. The most important thing for us is to make sure we convert our chances into points.

“Australia are a tough team at home. They took their chances well and converted the few that they made into points and that was the difference.”