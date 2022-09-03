Springboks thrash Wallabies to keep Rugby Championship alive

Ross Roche

The Springboks bounced back emphatically from their disappointing defeat last week with a thumping 24-8 (halftime 12-3) win over the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship clash in Sydney on Saturday to keep the Rugby Championship alive and kicking.

The Boks went into the game under a lot of pressure having lost two games in a row leaving them bottom of the table, with them then putting in a top performance pick up a bonus point win and make it anyone’s competition with two games to go.

ALSO READ: All Blacks hit back in style against Argentina

The first half saw much of the same from the Boks as they created a slew of chances and were unable to take them, but their overall dominance and some brilliant defence, led by captain Siya Kolisi, meant they held a comfortable lead at the break.

The opening 10 minutes was all the Boks as they camped in the Wallabies half, creating a number of chances, before they finally took one in the ninth minute as inside centre Damian de Allende went over for the opening score.

From a penalty five metres out, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse took a quick tap, was stopped short illegally, but the ball was recycled well, leading to De Allende scoring and flyhalf Damian Willemse converting for a 7-0 lead.

Wallaby lock Matt Phillip was also yellow carded during that passage of play after the home side were warned after number of penalties, but the Boks could not make the extra man count as the home side marshalled the 10 minutes a man short well.

Despite continuing to dominate possession and territory the Boks could not add to the score and were then punished by the hosts with their first bit of positive play in the visitors 22m, with a penalty in front popped over by flyhalf Noah Lolesio to make it 7-3 after 31 minutes.

The Boks then struck on the stroke of halftime as a Hendrikse up and under saw a great chase from young debutant right wing Canan Moodie, who got to the ball ahead of opposite number Marika Koroibete, and sprinted away to score in the right hand corner, with Willemse missing the extras.

Fast second half start

The second half then saw the Boks get off to a flyer, as they ran in their third try after an early kicking battle.

Finally deciding to hold onto the ball the Boks went through the phases, with a number of superb offloads ending with flank Franco Mostert diving over in the corner, with another miss from Willemse leaving the score 17-3.

The Wallabies then had a chance to cut the deficit after good play in the Bok 22m and a number of penalties against the visitors, only for the hosts to be pinged for foul play.

The next 20 minutes then saw the teams trading chances as they went up the one end and then the other, but a lack of finishing and silly penalties from both teams allowed them to clear their lines when under pressure.

Scrappy finish

The Boks finally sealed the win in the 71st minute as they attacked into the Wallabies 22m, with fullback Willie le Roux feeding wing Makazole Mapimpi to run in and score in the corner, with Frans Steyn adding the extras from touch for a 24-3 lead.

Mapimpi was yellow carded after the try due to him kicking off a scuffle by pushing Koroibete after scoring.

The extra man allowed the Wallabies to run in a late try to replacement forward Pete Samu, while Le Roux was also yellow carded for cynical play, as the Boks ended the game with 13 players.

Point Scorers

Wallabies: Try – Pete Samu; Penalty – Noah Lolesio

Springboks: Tries – Damian de Allende, Canan Moodie, Franco Mostert, Makazole Mapimpi; Conversions – Damian Willemse, Frans Steyn