Good news! Tickets still available for Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

Sports Reporter

It’s almost time for the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament in Cape Town this weekend and the good news for those wanting to join the party is that tickets are still available.

The tournament kicks off at 8.45am on Friday when the two men’s teams from Ireland and Portugal clash in the Cape Town Stadium. The last match will be on Sunday evening, with the women’s final at 8.17pm and the men’s final at 8.54pm.

In total, 40 teams will be in action over the three days, including South Africa’s men’s and women’s Sevens teams.

Ticket prices start at R150 (Friday), R750 (Saturday) and R475 (Sunday) and are available exclusively from Ticketmaster at www.rwcsevens.com.

South Africa’s women’s team get their campaign underway on Friday against France at 6.35pm, while the men face the winner of the qualifier between Germany and Chile at 7.03pm.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to host a World Cup and it’s now almost upon us,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“The excitement is really building with all the teams arriving over the last few days and the stage really is set for an amazing event.

“We have been planning for a long time for the event and all the preparations are in place to show off South Africa and Cape Town at its best. There are still tickets available for all days – even Saturday and Sunday – and I’d urge all rugby fans to get along early to be party of a very special occasion.”

