Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Blitzboks through to Spain quarters after downing Kenya

Picture of Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

29 May 2026

05:57 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Blitzboks and Australia both picked up two wins each on day one and qualified for the quarterfinals ahead of their match on Saturday.

Blitzboks

The Blitzboks Sebastiaan Jobb goes in for a try on day one of the Spain Sevens in Valladolid on Friday. Picture: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Blitzboks were again given a stern test of their credentials, but eventually prevailed 14-0 over Kenya to pick up their second win on day one and secure their place in the quarterfinals in the second of three HSBC SVNS World Championship events, at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid.

The Blitzboks will face Australia on Saturday afternoon in their final pool match to see who will top the pool, after both teams were unbeaten on Friday’s first day, with the South Africans needing extra time to overcome Great Britain 17-12, before picking up a hard fought win over Kenya.

Sebastiaan Jobb scored tries in both games and said that although they weren’t at their best, these kind of performances are important, especially when it comes to the competition knockouts.

“We are definitely happy. They weren’t our best two performances, but these are the performances needed when you reach the knockouts. So I am extremely happy because the guys really had to dig deep to get these wins,” said Jobb after the Kenyan match.

Kicking battle

In the game after a kicking battle to start the match that saw the Blitzboks and Kenya both hoof the ball down the field a couple of times, Shilton van Wyk opened the scoring by snaffling an interception in the Kenyan half and raced away for a converted score in the fourth minute.

The Blitzboks were however unable to build on their start, as neither them nor Kenya could build any momentum over the rest of the half, leaving the score 7-0 at the break.

The second half was also a hard fought affair and it took until the 12th minute for the Blitzboks to seal the win, just after a yellow card to Kenya’s Denis Abukuse for a deliberate knock-on, they found space out wide, with Riccardo Duartee sending a perfect cross kick to Jobb to sprint into the corner to score.

After winning the first world champs event in Hong Kong last month, the Blitzboks will be now looking to add the Spanish title to their list to strengthen their place at the top of the log.

Scorers

Blitzboks: Tries – Shilton van Wyk, Sebastiaan Jobb; Conversions – Tristan Leyds (2)

Read more on these topics

Blitzboks SA Sevens World Sevens Series

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Call for calm after IFP councillor shot dead during community meeting
News What we know so far about the device that blew up in Menlyn Woolies
News Senzo scolding: What evidence leaders in parliament’s ad hoc committee on police corruption found
Politics ‘Time’s running out for looters’ before local elections arrive
Courts ‘How many belongings prove residency?’: Brown Mogotsi’s living arrangements under scrutiny

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News