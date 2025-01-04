‘A lot of guys would have shot themselves’

Former Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been keeping himself busy with a coaching gig at Rugga Schools since his doping ban. Picture: sarugbymag.

Former Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies says he has focused on “staying fit and healthy” since receiving a four-year doping ban.

The 34-year-old tested positive for Clenbuterol, a fat burner, in June 2023 after a stint with French Pro D2 club Agen.

With his playing career all but over, Jantjies now has a coaching gig at Rugga Schools, a youth rugby programme in Johannesburg.

“I’m very busy in terms of my own individual development. Staying fit and healthy, you know,” Jantjies said on the Behind The Ruck podcast when asked how he’s keeping himself occupied.

“That is one of my biggest things since my dad, you know, since I was a bit overweight [as a youngster] and chubby and stuff like that.

“So those are things that was instilled in me at that age. So I just continued doing it over the years.

“And it keeps me happy and keeps me at peace, you know. Being in shape. And not that I’m in good shape, I don’t know.

“But you know, just from a psychological point of view as well. I mean, if a lot of guys were in my position, they probably would have shot themselves or committed suicide. Or they would have gone off the rails, you know.

“But I just keep doing what I’m doing. What makes me healthy and puts me at peace. And where everybody smiles.”

When asked if keeping fit served as mental therapy, Jantjies said, “Definitely. Because I think … normally, when you look at things like that, you laugh at it. When you see [things on] social media or when people go to certain places to find it.

“For example, there’s Tyson Fury. There’s Mike Tyson. There’s big sportsmen. Big sportsmen that use the training for their mindset.

“And for me personally, I think it’s therapy. I think it’s good medicine. And it’s my medicine is to train and not even think about the rugby side.

“But just keep on doing, staying healthy and fit.”

