From Lambo life to homeless? ‘My mother didn’t kick me out’ – Elton Jantjies

Former Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has clapped back at speculations in the media that he is living on the streets.

Elton Jantjies at his Bryanston home; zipping around in one of his two Lamborghinis and treating himself to a facial. Pictures: Instagram/ @eltonjantjies

Fallen Bok hero Elton Jantjies tackled rumours that he is currently homeless in an Instagram video.

The former Springbok flyhalf once again trended for all the wrong reasons when claims that he was allegedly thrown out of the house of both his mother and a close friend surfaced in the media.

This is after the rugby bad boy is rumoured to have been kicked out of his Bryanston mansion after allegedly failing to pay his monthly bond.

‘Bad boy’ Elton Jantjies homeless?

In a report by Zimoja earlier this week, the publication alleges that these “evictions” were the result of the disgraced 2019 World Cup winner’s partying ways which included non-stop drinking, drugs, having sex workers over and blasting music throughout the night.

Zimoja also ventured as far as to claim that, according to a source, Jantjies told his friend that he was “trying to enter the gold market” and that “he is involved with hackers”.

ALSO READ: Elton Jantjies airline damage case withdrawn — lawyer

WATCH: Elton Jantjies slams rumours

Taking to Instagram, the former Lions player shared a video addressing these sensational claims.

Donning a black-and-white Prada T-shirt and standing in front of his posh Johannesburg home, Jantjies revealed that he is not homeless and never lived with his mother during this time.

“For the people that said I’m homeless, my mom kicked me out… It’s actually a joke for me, to take those comments seriously. I see it’s all over the media.

“I’ve got a house. I am not homeless. My mother didn’t kick me out. I don’t know what facts are behind all these things,” he says in the video.

Before taking followers on a small tour of his home, he revealed that he feels it is the media‘s responsibility to apologise for false information spread on the internet.

Responding to the video, his mother, Elma, commented:

“To God be the glory. You are God’s favourite son, covered by his blood, son.”

ALSO READ: Elton Jantjies admits affair with Springbok dietician to his wife

Living the Lambo life

A picture of a homeless man is also not what emerges when one takes into account that the 34-year-old rugby player has two Lamborghinis in his car collection… and treats himself to spa days which he calls “tools of my daily lifestyle”.

Doping drama and coaching gig

That former Springbok Number 10 was slapped on 18 January this year with a four-year ban from the sport for testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol, a fat burner that also aids stamina.

Jantjies has however been thrown a coaching lifeline at the Rugga School rugby academy in Johannesburg where he is busy with coaching clinics alongside his brother Tony Jantjies.