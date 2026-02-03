Ackers: Pollard showed class against Lions, but Bulls need to be patient

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said Handré Pollard showed that class is permanent, but they must still be patient as he finds his stride.

Head coach Johan Ackermann said flyhalf Handré Pollard showed glimpses of his best against the Lions last weekend, but the Bulls and their fans also “just have to be patient” as the new signing kicks into gear again at the club of his youth.

The Springbok flyhalf has been out of form in his eight matches for the Bulls this season.

A poor run saw him miss three of four kicks at goal and offer little in attack against the Stormers, then again fail to make an impact against Bristol Bears, even a kick falling short of 10 metres from a restart.

Three games later, Pollard struggled at the start of the Bulls–Lions United Rugby Championship derby at Ellis Park on Saturday, before kicking into gear over the course of the match. He went on to make an impact in general play and contributed 15 points through five conversions and a try to help his team thump the home side 52-17.

That improved performance will surely boost the confidence of one of South Africa’s most experienced playmakers.

‘Showed his pedigree’

Ackermann said Pollard showed that class is permanent, and that the No 10’s character speaks to his calibre.

“Handré has showed his pedigree,” the Bulls coach said. “He’s put his hand up when he needed to at Leicester, at the Bulls in the past and at the Springboks.

Scenes at the Jukskei derby at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

“Yes, those mistakes are frustrating for him because of the kind of player that he is, and he is hard on himself. But we all make mistakes. The good thing about Handré is that he doesn’t let mistakes make him negative.”

Ackermann said Pollard’s experience showed in how he kept his head high – while also being encouraged by his coaches and teammates – and bounced back.

Bulls aim to ‘get the best’ out of Pollard for remainder of season

The Bulls now head into a three-week break before returning to United Rugby Championship action against the Sharks on 21 February.

That will be the first of eight remaining URC league phase matches, while they will also be in the Challenge Cup play-offs from April.

This break will be another good opportunity for Pollard to reset mentally and physically and then kick on for the Pretoria union.

“And when we need it, hopefully those mistakes won’t be there and hopefully we’ll get the best out of him,” Ackermann added.

“But he’s a quality player and he’s showed it many times. So we just have to be patient.”