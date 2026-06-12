Bulls announce experienced travelling squad for URC final against Leinster

The squad departs on Monday night, with Handré Pollard, Wilco Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Embrose Papier and others in their midst.

The Bulls have named an experienced, near-full strength travelling squad to face Leinster in their United Rugby Championship (URC) final at Croke Park next Friday.

Seventeen Springboks are included in the 32-man outfit, including a handful of World Cup winners.

They will depart on Monday evening.

Bulls back their best

Marcell Coetzee, who earned his 100th Bulls cap in their 22-21 semi-final victory over Glasgow Warriors in Edinburgh, is expected to lead the side for the 77th time.

He and other experienced internationals Willie le Roux, Handré Pollard, Kurt-Lee Arendse are complemented by emerging talents such as last year’s URC Next-Gen Player of the Season, Cameron Hanekom, and Junior Springbok star Cheswill Jooste.

Up front, the composition of the forwards offers both physicality and mobility. Players like Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden contribute relentless work rate and breakdown presence, while the likes of Ruan Nortjé and Cobus Wiese provide the size and power needed to anchor the set-piece.

The front row, in particular, stands out for its depth and experience, ensuring scrummaging stability and the ability to maintain intensity throughout the match.

In the backline, the squad combines control and creativity. Pollard’s game management and tactical kicking are complemented by Le Roux’s vision and playmaking ability, while strike runners such as Arendse, Moodie, and Jooste offer genuine pace and finishing quality.

Then there’s the URC South African Player of the Season, Embrose Papier, who might add to the 12 tries he’s already scored.

The inclusion of players capable of covering multiple positions, such as Moodie, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, and Nizaam Carr, adds valuable flexibility both in selection and during the game itself.

Overall, the squad is well-rounded, with a strong leadership spine running through it and a bench capable of making a meaningful impact. It is a group built not only on individual quality but on cohesion and adaptability, qualities that will be crucial in a final.

Bulls squad

Alulutho Tshakweni, Akker van der Merwe, Cameron Hanekom, Cheswill Jooste, Canan Moodie, Cobus Wiese, Devon Williams, Elrigh Louw, Embrose Papier, Francois Klopper, Gerhard Steenekamp, Handré Pollard, Harold Vorster, Johan Grobbelaar, Jeandré Rudolph, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Keagan Johannes, Katlego Letebele, Marcell Coetzee, Mpilo Gumede, Mornay Smith, Marco van Staden, Nizaam Carr, Reinhardt Ludwig, Ruan Nortjé, Ruan Vermaak, Stedman Gans, Stravino Jacobs, Willie le Roux, Wilco Louw, Zak Burger