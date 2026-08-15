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All Blacks wing Clarke out of South Africa series

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

15 August 2026

08:16 am

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"We are all feeling for Caleb and really sorry to see his Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour come to an early end. He's an important member of our group, both on and off-field, so we look forward to him making a full recovery."

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 18: Caleb Clarke of New Zealand runs with the ball during the Nations Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland at Eden Park on July 18, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison – Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)

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New Zealand back Caleb Clarke was ruled out of the four-Test series with South Africa on Saturday, adding to a mounting injury toll two games into the All Blacks’ tour.

Scans revealed experienced winger Clarke suffered a shoulder tendon injury during the 54-0 win over the Sharks in Durban on Tuesday.

He will return home for surgery, with no timeline put on his return to the playing field.

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie said there would be no injury replacement for Clarke, who has scored 16 tries in 35 Tests.

“We are comfortable with the outside backs cover we have at the moment, so will not be bringing another squad member in to replace Caleb unless further injuries necessitate it,” Rennie said in a statement.

“We are all feeling for Caleb and really sorry to see his Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour come to an early end. He’s an important member of our group, both on and off-field, so we look forward to him making a full recovery.”

Two other New Zealand players have already returned home with injuries.

Billy Proctor injured his shoulder in the tour-opening win over the Stormers in Cape Town last week while hooker George Bell suffered a calf knock at training.

Both players were replaced — by 56-Test fly-half Richie Mo’unga and uncapped hooker Bradley Slater.

The first of four Tests against the world champion Springboks is at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park on August 22.

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