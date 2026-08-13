Ackers: Bulls ‘undercooked’, but excited to see new signings in action against All Blacks

The Bulls coach added that though his team were "undercooked", they wanted to tick a few boxes against the New Zealand national side.

After again stressing that his team was underprepared for their momentous clash against the All Blacks, Bulls coach Johan Ackermann outlined his goals for the game and eagerness to see four new signings in action.

The teams clash at Loftus at 7pm on Saturday in the third of four contests between New Zealand’s national team and local clubs.

They already overcame a resilient Stormers 38-21 and then thumped the Sharks 54-0.

After this game, the All Blacks play the first of four Tests against the Springboks before taking on the Lions.

Ackermann named his best available side for the game on Thursday, with Marcell Coetzee leading and only the injured Akker van der Merwe and Sebastian de Klerk unavailable besides the Springboks.

“It’s a lekker team,” he said.

‘We definitely won’t be match-fit’

However, the Bulls had a three-week break instead of the normal five before launching pre-season training for the match.

This gave them three to four weeks to prepare, which Ackermann said was not nearly enough to offer the All Blacks the best challenge they could.

“I want to make it clear, it’s a great privilege to play against the All Blacks. We have huge respect for them. It’s a great occasion.

“But in the context of where we want to be, that we could play better against them, we are way off. Because our season went so long with the URC final.

“We definitely won’t be match-fit and match-hard. But we have tried to prepare as well as we can.”

He said winning would be great but “a big focus” for his “undercooked” team was working on certain areas before the all-important URC season starting next month.

Bulls’ new signings line up against All Blacks

Ackermann was excited to see how 22-year-old lock JF van Heerden would step into the shoes of Springbok Ruan Nortjé, who signed to play in Japan.

The absence of David Kriel and Springboks Kurt-Lee Arendse and Wilco Louw will also test the Bulls this season.

But the coach said he was keen to see former Bulls captain Hanro Liebenberg (flank), former Springbok utility back Curwin Bosch (flyhalf), and Thaakir Abrahams (wing) start on Saturday, with Hakeem Kunene playing from the bench.

“All four of them were amazing [in training]. The way they settled into the team, the way they contributed. You can see they have been around the block.

“They bring a lot of experience and good energy. I’m looking forward to seeing how they play and also gel with the team during the season.”

The Bulls and All Blacks have faced each other four times previously, dating back to 1949.

The New Zealanders have won three times, with the Bulls’ only win coming in 1976 as the old Northern Transvaal (29-27).

Bulls team: Willie le Roux, Thaakir Abrahams, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Curwin Bosch, Embrose Papier, Jeandre Rudolph, Hanro Liebenberg, Marcell Coetzee (capt), JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Francois Klopper, Juann Else, Alu Tshakweni. Bench: Jaundre Schoeman, Sti Sithole, Khuta Mchunu, Reinhardt Ludwig, Mpilo Gumede, Paul de Wet, Katlego Letebele, Hakeem Kunene