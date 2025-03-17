Reminder: All the remaining fixtures for the SA teams in the URC

While the Bulls and Sharks are in a good position to finish high up the points table, the Lions and Stormers have work to do to make the top eight.

The Sharks resume their URC challenge in fourth place on the points table. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

After a week’s break and the completion of the Six Nations Championship in Europe, the United Rugby Championship resumes this weekend, with all 16 teams in action.

There are only six rounds of matches remaining before the knockout stages are reached and with 15 teams all in the mix to make the top eight and the quarter-finals, there’s a lot to play for in the coming weeks.

From a South African perspective, the good news is all four sides, that is the Bulls (third), Sharks (fourth), Lions (eighth) and Stormers (12th) are all in position to make the last-eight.

Interestingly, each one of the four local teams have two overseas matches to play and four at home.

While the Bulls and Sharks are well-placed in the top four at the moment, and could well finish the league phase with quarter-final matches on home turf, there is no room for error for the Lions, in eighth and chasing a first ever quarter-finals spot, and the Stormers, down in 12.

The action resumes this Friday.

For all the fixtures click here.

SA teams’ fixtures

Bulls’ remaining fixtures: Leinster (h), Zebre (h), Munster (a), Glasgow (a), Cardiff (h), Dragons (h)

Sharks’ remaining fixtures: Zebre (h), Leinster (h), Edinburgh (a), Ulster (a), Ospreys (h), Scarlets (h)

Lions’ remaining fixtures: Cardiff (a), Glasgow (a), Benetton (h), Connacht (h), Scarlets (h), Ospreys (h)

Stormers’ remaining fixtures: Scarlets (a), Ulster (a), Connacht (h), Benetton (h), Dragons (h), Cardiff (h)