Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Reminder: All the remaining fixtures for the SA teams in the URC

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

17 Mar 2025

12:45 pm

While the Bulls and Sharks are in a good position to finish high up the points table, the Lions and Stormers have work to do to make the top eight.

Sharks team

The Sharks resume their URC challenge in fourth place on the points table. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

After a week’s break and the completion of the Six Nations Championship in Europe, the United Rugby Championship resumes this weekend, with all 16 teams in action.

There are only six rounds of matches remaining before the knockout stages are reached and with 15 teams all in the mix to make the top eight and the quarter-finals, there’s a lot to play for in the coming weeks.

From a South African perspective, the good news is all four sides, that is the Bulls (third), Sharks (fourth), Lions (eighth) and Stormers (12th) are all in position to make the last-eight.

Interestingly, each one of the four local teams have two overseas matches to play and four at home.

While the Bulls and Sharks are well-placed in the top four at the moment, and could well finish the league phase with quarter-final matches on home turf, there is no room for error for the Lions, in eighth and chasing a first ever quarter-finals spot, and the Stormers, down in 12.

The action resumes this Friday.

For all the fixtures click here.

SA teams’ fixtures

Bulls’ remaining fixtures: Leinster (h), Zebre (h), Munster (a), Glasgow (a), Cardiff (h), Dragons (h)

Sharks’ remaining fixtures: Zebre (h), Leinster (h), Edinburgh (a), Ulster (a), Ospreys (h), Scarlets (h)

Lions’ remaining fixtures: Cardiff (a), Glasgow (a), Benetton (h), Connacht (h), Scarlets (h), Ospreys (h)

Stormers’ remaining fixtures: Scarlets (a), Ulster (a), Connacht (h), Benetton (h), Dragons (h), Cardiff (h)

Share this article

Read more on these topics

United Rugby Championship

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Was Rasool left out to dry? Experts weigh in on US onslaught against South Africa
News Outa calls for ‘open cards’ amid Gautrain changes
South Africa ‘US didn’t follow correct diplomatic processes to expel Rasool’ – Lamola says
Politics Who is racist – and who is not? AfriForum blames ANC for Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion from US
Lotto Check your ticket! Search on for not one, but THREE Lotto jackpot winners

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp