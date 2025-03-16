All four SA teams in mix to make quarter-finals as URC hits home stretch

There are now only six rounds of matches remaining before the competition reaches the knockout stages.

The Bulls and Sharks are well placed to make the URC top four in the coming weeks. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Irish giants Leinster look well set to finish top of the United Rugby Championship pile in a few weeks’ time, while all of 15 teams in the 16-side competition are in the running to make the top eight and feature in the quarter-finals.

But at this stage, it’s anyone’s guess as to who’ll finish where on the log, with only Leinster possibly sure of their first-place finish. They are currently first with 57 points with a perfect 12 from 12 record, and a whopping 13 points in front of defending champions, Glasgow Warriors, in second.

Only the Welsh Dragons, with one win from 12 and eight log points, are out of the mix.

But with the competition two-thirds through and with six round robin matches to play, every team from the second placed Warriors (44 points) to the 15th-placed Zebre (25 points) are in the race to make the top eight.

SA challenge

The good news is the four South African teams are all in the mix and if things go well in the remaining rounds there’s every chance of this country being well represented in the playoffs.

The Bulls are currently third with 41 log points, the Sharks are fourth with 39 points, while the Lions are eighth with 29 and the Stormers are 12th with 28.

A crucial few weeks though lie ahead for the four local teams.

The Bulls host leaders Leinster this weekend in what is a huge match for Jake White and Co, and the following week they’re up against Zebre, before they head abroad, so the next fortnight at home is a big one for the Pretoria side.

The Sharks’ next two games are against the same teams, but the other way around, with Zebre this weekend, and Leinster the following week, before they, too, head abroad. And like the Bulls, these two home matches are massive in their quest to finish in the top four.

The Lions’ hopes of making the playoffs for the first time rest heavily with how they do in the next fortnight, abroad against Cardiff and defending champions Glasgow Warriors.

And the Stormers’ hopes of making the quarter-finals also could come down to how they do on tour, with matches against Scarlets and Ulster, before returning home for their last four matches in South Africa.

This coming weekend’s SA team fixtures:

Friday: Cardiff v Lions 9.35pm

Saturday: Sharks v Zebre 2.45pm, Bulls v Leinster 5pm, Scarlets v Stormers 5pm