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‘Almost like Springbok trials,’ says Stormers coach ahead of Sharks battle

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By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

6 October 2026

09:43 am

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The Stormers and Sharks are expected to be loaded with Springbok stars when they collide in their URC coastal derby in Cape Town.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse

Stormers stars Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse are expected to be named in their side for their coastal derby against the Sharks on Saturday, having recently returned from Springbok duty. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

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Stormers defence coach Norman Laker has likened this weekend’s United Rugby Championship (URC) local derby between his team and the Sharks in Cape Town to Springbok trials.

Both teams look set to load their sides with Springbok stars, which could make for an incredible spectacle, as players who were teammates just a few weeks ago, now go head-to-head for their franchise sides and local bragging rights.

The Sharks, who had the luxury of playing at home last weekend, were able to bring their Boks straight back into the fold, with captain André Esterhuizen, Edwill van der Merwe and Thomas du Toit starting in their win over Leinster, while Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche and Ethan Hooker all came off the bench.

With the Stormers playing away in Scotland, they were only able to bring Bok captain Siya Kolisi back into the fold, after he made an incredible journey to join up with his teammates on tour.

Boks back

But a whole slew of other Bok stars will now be available for the Stormers on their return to Cape Town and will look to give them a lift after their disappointing defeat against Edinburgh last weekend.

“It’s a South African derby, it’s always physical. It’s almost like Springbok trials because every single guy wants to prove they want to be a Bok. So I am looking forward to a massive game this weekend,” said Laker during a Stormers press conference on Monday.

“One of the biggest differences (for the coming match) is we are playing on grass after playing on 4G the past two games, and obviously all the Springboks are back.

“Deon (Fourie), Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu), Damian (Willemse), Cobus (Reinach), Wilco Louw, Zach Porthen, Paul de Villiers. All the guys who have been on (Bok) duty are available, except for Cheslin (Kolbe) who is still injured.”

Edinburgh loss

In their tight loss against Edinburgh, the Stormers’ misfiring lineout played a huge role in their defeat, with inexperienced hooker Vernon Paulo, who was playing just his second Stormers game, struggling in difficult conditions after coming on in the first half for André-Hugo Venter, who went off with concussion.

Laker said he hoped that Venter would be cleared to play, while JJ Kotze will also be available for the match, which will significantly boost their hooking options.

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“André-Hugo must still be cleared according to World Rugby’s (concussion) protocols, but we’re hopeful he will be ready for this weekend,” said Laker.

“JJ wasn’t available (for their two-game URC tour to the UK) for family reasons, so he is back.”

Evan Roos, who picked up a hamstring strain during the Stormers opening win over Connacht in Ireland and returned home, is also in line to return with Laker stating he was undergoing a fitness test on Monday.

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Sharks rugby team Springboks (Bokke/Boks) Stormers rugby team United Rugby Championship
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