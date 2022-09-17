Argentina v South Africa in Buenos Aires — LIVE

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Argentina and South Africa clash in a Rugby Championship match in Buenos Aires on Saturday night, with kick-off at 9.10pm.

Both teams are still in the running to win the championship title, but the fact the All Blacks won against the Wallabies in Melbourne on Thursday puts them on top of the points table and gives them the advantage going into the final round of matches next weekend. They will face the Wallabies at home, while the Boks will entertain the Pumas in Durban.

South Africa go into the game on the back of a win against the Wallabies in Sydney last time out, while Argentina came horribly unstuck against New Zealand, losing 53-3. The week before though they shocked the All Blacks, while the Boks lost to Australia.

Boks coach Jacques Nienaber has retained the same 15 starters who ran on the field in Sydney two weeks ago for this weekend’s match, while Argentina have made changes to the side that lost to the All Blacks in Hamilton.

The Boks though have brought in powerful centre Andre Esterhuizen on their bench, while Frans Steyn again provides cover at flyhalf, where Damian Willemse is starting.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika has, however, made several changes to his team following their last outing, including bringing back veteran former captain and hooker Agustin Creevy.

TEAMS

Argentina

Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Matias Orlando, Lucio Cinti; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Eduardo Bello, Julian Montoya (capt), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

Bench: Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo, Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Rodrigo Bruni, Tomas Cubelli, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Matias Moroni

South Africa

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse , Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (c), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff.

Bench: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Frans Steyn