Springboks claim bonus point win over Argentina in back and forth match

A terrific finish from the Springboks saw them score a try on the fulltime hooter to pick up a vital 36-20 (halftime 22-6) bonus point win against Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

After dominating the first half to enjoy a comfortable lead at the break, the Boks then allowed the hosts to fight back to within two points with 11 minutes to play, only for two tries in the final five minutes to seal a top win to keep them well in the hunt for the Rugby Championship trophy.

The match kicked off with a kicking battle between Argentina wing Emiliano Boffelli and Bok flyhalf Damian Willemse as they looked to give their sides the upper hand from early penalties.

Boffelli first put Argentina in front with a long range penalty in the eighth minute, only for Willemse to level things up two minutes later.

Willemse then missed a long range effort from in front, pushing his penalty wide, while Boffelli hooker another long range shot, leaving the scores locked at 3-all after 17 minutes.

Three minutes later a lineout and good maul from the Boks then earned them space in the Argentinean 22m.

They attacked from the maul with wing Canan Moodie tackled just short, allowing scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse to pick up the ball and dive over the line, only to be tackled and held up by flyhalf Santiago Carreras from an offside position.

This led to the ref awarding a penalty try and a yellow card for Carreras, giving the Boks a 10-3, which became 10-6 in the 22nd minute as the visitors went offside at a ruck just outside their 22m, giving Boffelli an easy three points.

Despite that hiccup the Boks were starting to dominate and a number of penalties against the hosts allowed them to setup a lineouts in the Argentina 22m.

The Boks kept working the maul and were rewarded as they attacked off the back of one, which then allowed Hendrikse to pick up at a ruck, throw a dummy and go over under the posts, with Willemse’s simple conversion put the Boks 17-6 up after 27 minutes.

Five minutes later the Boks scored their third try, this time powering over a maul from a lineout deep in the Argentina 22m, with Malcolm Marx dotting down and WIllemse’s conversion curling wide to leave the score at 22-6, a lead which they took into the halftime break.

Much improved Argentina

A much improved Argentina then emerged for the second half, as they dominated possession and territory for the first 20 minutes after the break.

Some massive defence from the Boks kept the home side out, but with penalties mounting in the visitors 22m, led to fullback Willie le Roux being yellow carded after repeated infringements with 20 minutes to go.

Six minutes later it became worse for the Boks as replacement forward Kwagga Smith was adjudged to have illegally twisted an Argentina player in the tackle by the neck, which meant he couldn’t reach over and score, leading to a yellow card and penalty try.

With the Boks down to 13 men, Argentina were now on the charge and a good attack in the Boks half saw replacement back Matias Moroni hit a gap, beat a tackle and go over under the posts, with Boffelli’s extras making it a two point game at 22-20 after 69 minutes.

The Boks then finally found their feet for the first time in the second half and managed to hit back in the 75th minute.

From a lineout deep in Argentina’s 22m the Boks maul was sacked, with them attacking, going through the phases before Damian de Allende picked up and powered over to score, with Frans Steyn’s conversion making it 29-20 with five to play.

With time ticking down and the Boks on attack in Argentina’s half, good passing down the line gave wing Makazole Mapimpi space to get into the 22m, before passing inside to Marx in support to go over in the corner, with Steyn’s conversion from touch adding gloss to the score.

Scorers

Argentina: Tries – Penalty Try, Matias Moroni; Conversion – Emiliano Boffelli; Penalties – Boffelli (2)

Springboks: Tries – Penalty Try, Jaden Hendrikse, Malcolm Marx (2), Damian de Allende; Conversions – Damian Willemse, Frans Steyn; Penalty – Damian Willemse