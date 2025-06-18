Baabaas, Italy and Georgia perfect prep for Rugby Champs — Bok boss Rassie

The World Cup-winning coach is not underestimating the challenge his team will face in the coming weeks.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmusm centre, spoke to the media on Wednesday about the first part of the Test season. He is flanked by flanker Siya Kolisi, left and assistant coach Felix Jones, right. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Springboks are expecting to get a good challenge out of the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia when they get their 2025 international campaign under way next weekend, ahead of what should be a difficult Rugby Championship later in the season.

The Boks kick things off against the famous invitational team, the Barbarians, in Cape Town next weekend, before welcoming Italy for two Tests in Pretoria and Gqeberha respectively, followed by a one-off Test against Georgia in Mbombela to close out their early season fixtures.

Coach Rassie Erasmus was asked at a press conference on Wednesday whether he was concerned that facing these so-called “weaker teams” wouldn’t be ideal preparation before they attempt to defend their Rugby Championship title, against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, but immediately rubbished that notion.

‘Good preparation’

“A lot of people will assume that, but it would be a slap in the face of those teams. I coached the Barbarians in 2018 when they beat Argentina, and we had a lot of Springbok players in that side,” said Erasmus.

“The names I am seeing in this Barbarians team (to play the Boks) is really going to be a great Test for us. It will be tough enough and it is in Cape Town, so there is no altitude (to hinder them).

“Italy, from what we have analysed, stayed in the fight during those first two games in the Six Nations and their defence was really good.

“Remember when Italy beat South Africa, I remember what that feeling is like, and we will be very careful not to fall into that trap.

“Georgia is a challenging team that we can’t underestimate. The key for us will be to drive our own standards against them. So I think we will get a good challenge from these games and it will be good preparation for us.”

Bok players joining squad

Only a few Bok players have not yet joined up with the squad, which is in camp and training in Cape Town this week.

“It was a bit of a challenge when the Bulls guys and Handre Pollard came in (to camp) on Monday night. We had to change the programme a little bit with some coaches having to sit with them and catch up on what they had missed,” explained Erasmus.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) they (Bulls players and Pollard) did their fitness test, which the other guys did last week. And from Thursday we are all on the same programme.”

The majority of the squad have been in camp from last week already.