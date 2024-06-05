Back row versatility to aid Roos’ Bok ambitions: ‘It’s been great playing 6, 7 and 8’

'The positive of that is that you start to develop new skills in different positions.'

Stormers loose forward Evan Roos will have a great chance of staking a claim for a regular spot in the Springbok squad over the coming international season, thanks to the versatility he has shown over the current franchise campaign.

Roos has three Bok caps to his name since making his debut against Wales in 2022, but has largely been on the fringes of the squad and missed out on selection for last year’s Rugby World Cup.

But with Duane Vermeulen having retired and Jasper Wiese banned for the start of the international season, Roos is one of the favourites for the eighthman jersey for the incoming series against Ireland in July.

What will add to his case for inclusion is the role he has played for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup, with him often found on the side of the scrum and not in his preferred position at the back of it.

‘Great playing all three positions’

“Wherever Dobbo (Director of Rugby John Dobson) and the team need me I will fill in. I think every player has that mentality. The positive of that is that you start to develop new skills in different positions,” explained Roos this week ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship quarterfinal against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

“Playing number six, seven and eight this season, it’s lekker to have that versatility and it puts another arrow in your arsenal. It has been great playing all three loose forward positions.

“It broadens your expertise and you learn new things, but luckily the difference between six and eight is not too much. It’s the same type of role within the team and the only one that is a little bit different is seven. I’m grateful to have a little bit of those skills needed wherever I play.”

Roos also admits that he has improved his temperament over the past season, after being criticised in previous seasons for being too hot headed and for being a walking yellow card at times due to having a rush of blood to the head in heated moments.

“When you are young you want to prove yourself … I’ve chatted to the coaches and a few experienced players, and you don’t want to intimidate someone by pushing them around. You are just there to do your job,” said Roos.

“We want to make Cape Town smile and we don’t want to be branded as bullies. Obviously when you play rugby it’s 80 minutes of violence and chaos, but it is a gentleman’s game and I’ve really tried to implement that. I want to make the coaches, the union, my family and friends proud.

“It is not nice to see that (off-the-ball stuff) on the field and you are representing more than yourself, so it is just a greater responsibility.”