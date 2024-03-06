Barrett: New Zealand miss South Africa in Super Rugby

'To be able to go to South Africa and play against the South African sides on a two or three-week tour, they were the best times of your life.'

Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes in action against the Lions in Super Rugby in 2017. Picture: Gallo Images/Getty Images

New Zealand playmaker Jordie Barrett has admitted that the All Blacks are poorer for not having South Africa involved in Super Rugby.

Still just 27, Barrett celebrated his 100th game for the Hurricanes last weekend, which ended prematurely after he was red carded for a dangerous tackle.

The utility back made his Super Rugby debut back in 2017 and is part of a quickly diminishing group of New Zealanders that experienced mini-tours to South Africa, when the Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks were still involved in the competition.

‘Best times’

Looking back on how Super Rugby has changed during his time, Barrett admitted that not having regular contact with South Africa’s local franchises impacts preparations to play the Springboks in Tests.

“To be able to go to South Africa and play against the South African sides on a two or three-week tour, they were the best times of your life almost, and we miss going to South Africa, for sure,” Barrett explained.

“You play them at Johannesburg or any of those formidable South African stadiums, and you’ve got a challenge of big physical forward packs. In some ways, you can learn lessons as a young kid before you make it to Test level that you can apply when you land a spot.

“You do miss a lot of growth and learning at that age and I’m grateful I got a taste of that before we lost them.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.