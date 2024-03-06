Rugby

6 Mar 2024

Bok captain Kolisi undergoes successful hand surgery

Another Bok player, Cheslin Kolbe, is also currently sidelined due to an injury.

Siya Kolisi of Racing 92. Picture: Franco Arland/Getty Images

Siya Kolisi will spend another spell on the sidelines after confirming that he has undergone a successful operation on his hand.

Kolisi suffered the injury while playing for Racing 92 against Bordeaux last Saturday, but pushed through to complete the full 80 minutes of the Top 14 clash.

The Springbok captain took to social media to confirm that the operation on his hand went well and that he hopes to be back in action soon.

Kolbe also sidelined

Kolisi’s surgery comes shortly after it was confirmed that Bok teammate and Suntory Sungoliath wing Cheslin Kolbe had also suffered a hand injury, which is expected to keep the speedster out for between four and six weeks.

While both players being out will come as a big blow to their respective clubs, the good news is that they should both be fit for the series between the Springboks and Ireland in July.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.

