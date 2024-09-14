Frans Steyn says Cheetahs are hoping for Super Rugby spot

Frans Steyn said that rugby politics was a tough hurdle to overcome, but that they were hopeful they could get into Super Rugby.

Cheetahs Director of Rugby and Springbok legend Frans Steyn said that they were hoping to take the union South to greener pastures as they target more competitive rugby to help lift them back to the top table of SA rugby.

Steyn was speaking to reporters after the defending Currie Cup champions went down 43-34 to the Lions in in a highly entertaining semifinal clash at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

A few months ago, after former All Black star Israel Dagg made comments lamenting how New Zealand and Australia rugby let the Boks leave Super Rugby, with Steyn tweeting in response: “There are other teams in SA that want the opportunity!!”

Super Rugby

He was asked if Super Rugby was an achievable goal for the franchise to force their way into, with him admitting that rugby politics was a tough hurdle to overcome, but that they were hopeful they could get there.

“I am pushing hard for us to go South. But politics is a massive thing in rugby and I am starting to learn it as I go. It is flippen tough. So we are out of 25 (not able to play in the 2025 Super Rugby competition).

“I am lucky we are not in because we told people that we would pay our own flights and other stuff. So I am relieved that we not in 25 otherwise I would have had to find money. I’d have to start robbing banks or something,” Steyn said with a laugh.

“But there is a chat going on. I just hope that the politics in rugby doesn’t block us. We will do our own thing, we will find our own way. We will find people that want to support us. But we must just not be blocked.

“I think if we go South it will be good for South Africa and the Currie Cup. If two or three teams go South we could have a North v South Currie Cup competition. But I am working on it, there is a lot of politics involved. So we will have to wait and see.”

Currie Cup

In the past two Currie Cup campaigns the Cheetahs have finished top of the log, while they won last years edition, but this year they had to rely on a final pool stage win over the Pumas to sneak into the knockouts.

The double World Cup winning Bok was also asked whether their struggles this season were due to losing key personnel in the off season and not being able to lure top talent to the union due to them not playing in a major international franchise competition.

“We didn’t lose as many players (this season). I think the biggest thing is not being in a big competition. I came here (Johannesburg) today with the belief we have a very good team,” explained Steyn.

“If we (had won) and had to go to the Bulls or Sharks next week, I believe we have a good enough team (to win the Currie Cup).

“But I don’t know if the players believe (in themselves) as strongly as I believe in them. If we can play week in and week out that belief grows. Look (at) where the Lions are (now).”