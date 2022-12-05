Blitzboks at ‘70% of their potential’ says coach Sandile Ngcobo

AFP

Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo says his SA Sevens team are at “70% of their potential” after they beat Ireland 21-5 to win the second leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai at the weekend while Australia claimed the women’s title.

With qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games resting on this season’s standings, stakes are high and so it showed on the second day in the UAE with some more high-quality Sevens rugby.

South Africa are winners of five of the last six tournaments in Dubai, including twice last season when events were played on back-to-back weekends as organisers juggled with the post-pandemic travel issues.

Sevens delight

“I think we are 70% on potential at this stage, so there is still room for improvement and that will keep us honest,” Ngcobo said.

“This win will mean so much for our system and justified the fight the guys showed for each other,” he added.

The Blitzboks saw off Samoa 24-19 in the quarters before running out 26-19 victors over New Zealand in the semis.

Ireland beat Argentina 19-14 before edging the United States — who beat Hong Kong winners Australia in their quarter — 12-7 for their place in the final.

Two tries from Shilton Van Wyk and another by Siviwe Soyizwapi, all converted by Ricardo James Duarttee, handed the Boks a healthy 21-0 half-time lead over the Irish.

Jack Kelly pulled a try back for Ireland early in the second period, but they couldn’t get any closer to South Africa. The Blitzboks won the final 21-5.

The women’s competition was won by Australia, who saw off New Zealand 26-19 in the final.

The top four teams in each competition at the end of the World Series will be guaranteed a spot at Paris 2024.

The next Sevens tournament is in Cape Town from Friday to Sunday.