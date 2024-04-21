Blitzboks handed a favourable draw

The three-day Repechage event will take place at Stade Louis II in Monaco on 21-23 June, 2024.

The Blitzboks were drawn against Chile, Tonga and Mexico for the Monaco Sevens. Picture: Blitzboks/X

The Blitzboks have been drawn in a fair pool for the Sevens Repechage in Monaco, but will face a tough challenge from Great Britain and hosts Spain in their final Olympics bid.

The pools were drawn on Saturday ahead of the crucial final qualification tournament to decide the last remaining men’s and women’s teams to compete at Paris 2024, with the South Africans set to face Chile, Tonga and Mexico in Pool A.

The three-day event will take place at Stade Louis II from 21 to 23 June, returning to the venue that also hosted final qualification events prior to the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The men’s competition will be decided between Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Great Britain, Hong Kong China, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Spain, Tonga, Uganda and South Africa.

The Blitzboks will be strong contenders after winning the Dubai leg of the current sevens series in December, but Philip Snyman’s charges should expect no favours from Team GB – 2016 Olympics silver medallists – as well as circuit regulars Canada and Spain.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.