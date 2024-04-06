Rugby

6 Apr 2024

08:32 am

Unbeaten Blitzboks power into quarters

The Blitzboks will face Australia in the cup quarter-final.

Blitzboks

The Blitzboks topped Pool C to progress to the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens. Picture: Blitzboks/X

The Blitzboks topped Pool C of the Hong Kong Sevens with a commanding victory against Samoa on Saturday.

The South Africans opened their campaign on Friday with convincing victories over Ireland (22-17) and Spain (24-10), before a solid 26-7 result against the Samoans kept their momentum going at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Leading 19-0 at half time, Shilton van Wyk, Quewin Nortje, Impi Visser and Shaun Williams crossed the whitewash for the Blitzboks, with Dewald Human adding six points from the boot.

Interim coach Philip Snyman won’t be impressed with yellow cards shown to Ryan Oosthuizen and Christie Grobbelaar either side of the break, but the Blitzboks must regroup for a cup quarter-final showdown against Australia at 12.01pm.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Blitzboks

