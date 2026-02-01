Blitzboks fall to France In Singapore semi

The Blitzboks made several unforced errors in the opening minutes, while Andy Timo was proving a handful for the defence.

The Blitzboks were beaten by France in the semi-finals of the Singapore Sevens on Sunday.

France won 12-5 after leading 12-0 at half-time.

The Blitzboks will play New Zealand in the third-place playoff at 12:33 (SA time) with France facing Fiji in the final (1:41pm SA time).

France surged into a 12-0 lead on the back of a dominant opening period.

Pauline Riva scored after two minutes and converted for an early 7-0 lead.

Unforced errors

With five minutes on the clock, Riva sent Simon Desert away down the left touchline for a 12-0 lead.

The Blitzboks barely managed to make it into the France half during the opening stanza, such was Les Bleus’ dominance. The pressure also told as Ricardo Duarttee was yellow-carded for a breakdown infringement.

France almost grabbed a third after the half-time hooter but Desert lost control of the ball as he crossed the tryline. The teams went into the break with France leading 12-0.

But South Africa came out firing straight after half-time and Christie Grobbelaar went over after brilliant work by Siviwe Soyizwapi. Having reduced the score to 12-5, the Blitzboks were then restored to their full compliment with the return of Duarttee.

And Duarttee almost made immediate amends as he reached for the tryline after a brilliant attack, but agonisingly lost the ball.

South Africa went close again in the final seconds but brilliant cover defence kept the Blitzboks out and a turnover saw France close out the contest.

In the group stage, the Blitzboks beat Spain and Great Britain before losing to Fiji in extra time.

In the first semi-final, Fiji overcame a first-half yellow card and a 14-0 deficit to storm back to beat New Zealand 21-14 with a brilliant display.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.