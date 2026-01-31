Blitzboks to face France in Singapore semis after Fiji slip-up

The SA Sevens team will next face France in the semi-finals.

After an unbeaten start to the tournament, the Blitzboks were defeated by Fiji in extra time in their final group match at the Singapore Sevens on Saturday.

The match ended 19-19 after regulation time, but it was Fiji who scored the sudden-death try to record an impressive come-from-behind 24-19 victory.

The Blitzboks – who beat Spain 21-14 and Great Britain 33-12 earlier in the day – will face France in the semi-finals on Sunday (9:14am SA time), with Fiji taking on New Zealand (8:52am SA time).

Both Fiji and South Africa showed a willingness to play despite the muggy, humid and slippery conditions.

Blitzboks on top early

It was a positive start for the Blitzboks as they absorbed some early pressure from the Fijians. But eventually the quality started to show as Tristan Leyds stepped past a few would-be Fiji defenders to open the scoring for the South Africans. Playmaker Ricardo Duarttee made no mistake with the conversion.

It then took less than two minutes for the Blitzboks to get on the scoresheet once more, Leyds again involved as his pin-point cross-kick found the willing hands of Donavan Don who went in unopposed. Duarttee was again successful with the conversion to take the Blitzboks to a 14-0 lead.

But then Fiji found their rhythm and through some slick passing, got their first try on the board courtesy of Terio Veilawa. The try was converted to give Fiji something to build with in the second half.

Strong Fiji finish

It was Fiji who started the second half stronger, taking advantage of some Blitzbok errors and Veilawa crossing for his second try of the match. That try was also converted to draw the scores level.

The Blitzboks then roared back into the lead through a rampaging run from Christie Grobbelaar. However, disaster struck for South Africa, as David Brits was shown a two-minute yellow card for a tackle in the air.

Fiji then took immediate advantage, with captain Jeremiah Metana dotting down to draw the scores level once again. Discipline in the air continued to plague the Blitzboks, as Don also saw yellow for taking a Fijian attacker out in the air.

The clash then went into extra time, with the first team to score, winning the match. That team proved to be Fiji as Nacani Boginsoko dotted down in the corner to clinch it for the islanders.

