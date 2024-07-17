Blitzboks head to Paris Olympics keen to ‘make this one count’

The SA Sevens team are now just one week away from playing their first match at the 2024 Games.

South Africa’s Blitzboks are now just one week away from launching their Paris Olympics Sevens title challenge when they get play under way in their pool at the Games next Wednesday.

The Blitzboks, under the guidance of coach Philip Snyman and captain Selvyn Davids, will fly out of South Africa for France on Wednesday night, hoping to find a pot of gold at the end of what has been a poor year which almost saw the team miss out on the Olympics.

The SA team were unable to qualify automatically on points gained during the World Rugby Sevens Series for the Olympics and then they also missed out on qualifying during the African Championships.

Davids’ team had one last chance – at the Monaco repechage tournament just a few weeks ago – and fortunately for them they beat out all 11 other challengers to book their spot at the 2024 Olympics.

‘Back in race for a medal’

Now there’s again hope that the Blitzboks can pull off something special in Paris.

“A lot has changed and all for the good,” said former captain and one of the team’s most senior players, Siviwe Soyizwapi, on Wednesday.

“We are going to France knowing that we back ourselves to get a result. We worked incredibly hard to put ourselves back into the race for a medal.

“For me personally, the knowledge that my body is back to full strength (after a long injury layoff) and that my teammates are fit and ready make this an exciting trip. We know what we know, to use a well-known phrase.”

The 31-year-old wing will be going to his second Olympic Games, but few would argue that the first one, in Tokyo in 2021, was a memorable one. The Blitzboks lost to Argentina in the quarter-finals despite an early South American red card and had to do without coach Neil Powell, who was in Covid isolation in Kagoshima City.

“That was not what one dreamt about and envisaged of the Olympics,” said Soyizwapi, “but this time around, we can have the full experience of being part of the village, meeting other athletes and supporting South Africans participating.

“That is also why we want to make this one count. We come in under the radar, but I believe we can go all the way.”

The Olympic Sevens event takes place between 24-27 July (next week) at the Stade de France.

South Africa will face Ireland, New Zealand and Japan in Pool A.

Argentina, Australia, Samoa and Kenya will contest Pool B, while in Pool C, hosts France and defending champions Fiji will face USA and Uruguay.

Blitzboks’ pool schedule (SA times):

Wednesday 24 July:

5.30pm: Ireland

9.30pm: New Zealand

Thursday 25 July

4pm: Japan