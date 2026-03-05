Selvyn Davids to lift the Blitzboks in Vancouver

The Blitzbok veteran returns from injury in time to help push for the series title.

Blitzboks stalwart Selvyn Davids has returned from injury hoping to make an impression come the season’s fifth tournament, at BC Place in Vancouver.

A few seasons ago, Davids showed remarkable soccer skills to set up a try at the Vancouver tournament and when the tournament kicks off on Saturday he will return to help push the Springbok Sevens towards the series title.

The 31-year-old missed out on the last two tournaments in Singapore and Perth, but he has recovered from an injury sustained in Cape Town, where the Blitzboks went back-to-back, much to the delight of their home supporters.

‘Very frustrating’

After being instrumental in the Cape Town victory, Davids could only watch from afar as the Blitzboks first struggled in Singapore and then turned up in style in Perth, winning the tournament.

“That was very frustrating, I am not going to lie,” said Davids on Wednesday.

“To not be with the guys is not a great feeling as there is nothing you can do sitting at home, stressing about something you have no control over. You want to be part of the team all the time and when you are not there to help, it is not the greatest feeling on earth.”

Despite spiking stress levels, Davids said the break was good for his body. “My legs are getting old now,” he joked, “so any rest is good for them. On a serious note, I do feel refreshed and ready to go.”

Despite being one of the world’s leading sevens players and named in numerous post-season Dream Teams, Davids admits that the Blitzbok training sessions are as demanding as a match on tour.

“There are good competition and depth amongst the group and that pushes everyone to become better…

“Consistency was one area of improvement we worked on and that will be a clear focus for us this weekend. We need to start well and keep that standard.”

The Blitzboks are currently second on the log with two tournaments to play in the normal series.

Standings:

1 Fiji – 70 pts

2 South Africa – 66

3 New Zealand – 62

4 France – 54

5 Australia – 54