Blitzboks too strong for USA

The Blitzboks will clash with Ireland for the decider of Pool A winners.

Justin Geduld of South Africa against Great Britain during day one of the 2023 HSBC Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Springbok Sevens scored four tries to beat the USA and set up a thrilling clash to decide the winners of Pool A at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blitzboks kicked off the SA home leg of the 2024 series with a 19-5 win against Great Britain, and secured their spot in the cup playoffs on Sunday with a 26-14 victory against the Americans.

Sandile Ngcobo’s charges will conclude their group stage action at 7.34pm against Ireland, who beat the USA and Great Britain in their earlier matches.

First-half tries from Ryan Oosthuizen and Rosko Specman, converted by Justin Geduld, gave the South Africans a 14-0 lead at the break.

Geduld was shown a yellow card for a high tackle after the restart, and quickfire converted scores from Madison Hughes drew the USA level, but the men in green hit back with two of their own via Impi Visser and Ronald Brown to help clinch the win.

This story first appeared on sarugby.co.za. it is republished here with permission.