Who’ll wear Bok 15 jersey in Willemse’s absence? Five players in the mix

With Damian Willemse ruled out of rugby for a lengthy period, the world champions are looking for a new man to wear the No 15 jersey.

Cheslin Kolbe, seen here in the colours of Suntory Sungoliath, is an option at fullback for the Boks this year. Picture: Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Who will replace Damian Willemse in the No 15 jersey during the mid-year Tests?

That is now the big question, following the news on Tuesday that the two-time World Cup winner is expected to be out of action for up to four months with a finger injury that requires surgery.

Willemse will thus not be in line to play against Wales, Ireland (two Tests) and Portugal, as well as the double round of matches in the Rugby Championship against Australia, Argentina and New Zealand.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has a few options to consider at fullback. Here are five players he might look towards to wear the Springboks‘ No 15 jumper.

Willie le Roux

The veteran World Cup winner has played off the bench in recent times, but is the Bulls’ first choice fullback and having picked up 93 Test caps, the 34-year-old could be set to reclaim the starting role.

The big thing with Le Roux is he’s ‘been there and done that’, and Erasmus knows exactly what he brings to the team and what he is capable of. He’s probably the first-choice man right now.

Aphelele Fassi

The Sharks man earned three Test caps in 2021 but then fell out of favour with the Bok coaching team.

Fassi’s defensive work came under scrutiny at that stage, but he has found good form again in recent times and has played a big part in the Sharks’ revival in recent weeks and their qualification for the Challenge Cup final on Friday.

The 26-year-old has also been invited to Bok alignment camps this year, suggesting he is in Erasmus’ thinking.

Aphelele Fassi of the Sharks. Picture: Steve Haag / Gallo Images

Quan Horn

The Lions player has enjoyed a good few seasons in the URC after making his debut a few years back and was among the invited group for the Boks’ first alignment camp in April. He is also currently in Cape Town at the second camp.

At just 22 Horn is still young and raw, but he’s played with a lot of maturity in the Lions team and shown he has a bright future. A bonus is that he can also play on the wing, something he’s done for the Lions in the past.

Could this be the opportunity Horn has been waiting?

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

He’s one of the brightest stars in South African rugby, a player who can play at 10, 12 and fullback, Feinberg-Mngomezulu could be just the man Erasmus turns to for the mid-year Tests – if not as a starter then as a bench-sitter able to cover multiple positions.

The Stormers man is a classy operator who can also kick to goal so there is a lot going for the 22-year-old, who already has plenty of international experience behind him.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the Stormers. Picture: Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images

Cheslin Kolbe

The star veteran of the Bok backline has even played scrumhalf and flyhalf at times, but it is at fullback where he made his name for the Stormers all those years ago, so he could easily slot into the No 15 jersey in the mid-year Tests.

The Boks have plenty of cover on the wings, so Erasmus may opt to go with the dynamism of Kolbe from the back.

And, he’s also a good goal-kicker, which boosts his chances of getting the nod.