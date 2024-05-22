Ashwin Willemse set for return to TV as sports show host

The former World Cup winner from 2007 controversially walked off a live TV set, claiming racism against him.

Ashwin Willemse will soon be back on TV screens in South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

Former Springbok and ex-SuperSport rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse is set to return to South African screens as a sports show host.

Willemse, who played 19 Tests from 2003 to 2007, will bring his experience and passion for the game to eExtra’s new show, BÔll & Ôll. The programme will air on Sundays at 6:30pm on Openview eExtra, with a rebroadcast on Saturdays on e.tv.

Willemse, alongside presenter JP Keyter, will host the weekly talk show with a focus on local rugby.

eExtra’s announcement comes six years after Willemse’s dramatic exit from a SuperSport broadcast, where he accused fellow analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism.

VIDEO: Ashwin Willemse slams Nick Mallett and Naas Botha before walking off the SuperSport set. pic.twitter.com/iYl0yRFfUu — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) May 19, 2018

An independent investigation found no evidence of racism, leading to Willemse and SuperSport parting ways.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. To see the original story click here.