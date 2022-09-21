Bok boss Nienaber happy with rugby pressure but irritated with outside noise

Ross Roche

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber admitted that he was a big fan of rugby pressure, but not happy with the disappointing outside noise that has been impacting the team over the past few weeks, ahead of the Rugby Championship finale against Argentina this weekend.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies was sent home from Argentina two weeks ago due to reports of an extra-marital affair with the Bok team dietician, while just before the past weekend’s game the team had to release a statement denying allegations of recreational drug use in the squad.

These have clearly had an impact on the team, although they didn’t show it while picking up an impressive bonus point win in Buenos Aires, which gives them a shot at clinching the Rugby Championship title this weekend.

“The rugby pressure is always nice, because that’s what you want. The other pressure is disappointing because we know the truth and we’ve put out a statement with the truth on it. So if there is off field stuff that we can comment on that’s the truth then we will do that,” said Nienaber.

“We have nothing to do in terms of that. So that noise is irritating because I don’t think anyone wants that sort of pressure on your team because it’s got nothing to do with rugby.

“But we like the rugby pressure. We like the fact that it’s (basically) a final and we like the fact that all four teams are still in it to win it. So I think it will be an exciting weekend in the Rugby Championship.”

Chasing points difference

Over the past weekend the Boks went into the halftime break with a solid 16 point lead, but straight after halftime allowed the hosts to claw their way back to within two points before managing to pull away again.

They will be hoping not to have a repeat of that this weekend, especially considering they may be chasing points deficit to win the Championship.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to Argentina. I don’t think we went to sleep. I think they are excellent. They are passionate team and came out all guns blazing and the reason it got to a stage where it was 22-20 was because we made mistakes and we made mistakes because they put us under pressure,” explained Nienaber.

“I take my hat off to our players for staying calm, because you could easily get derailed by that pressure. But I thought we stayed calm in the back end of that game and to go and score two late tries to get the bonus point I thought that was excellent.

“ It’s still a four team race. If the result (against the All Blacks) goes Australia’s way, Argentina can win this Rugby Championship and they are here on a mission to win it for the first time, just like we are (here to win it).

“So it’s going to be a humdinger of a game in terms of that. They are a passionate team that is playing for their country, and playing for the Rugby Championship, just like we are.”