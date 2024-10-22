Bok boss Rassie names 34 players to tour Europe in November

Four World Cup winners return to the squad after missing the Rugby Championship.

Franco Mostert, centre, is back in the Bok squad for next month’s tour of Europe, after a lengthy injury layoff. Eben Etzebeth , left, and Pieter-Steph du Toit, right, will also tour to the northern hemisphere. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a 34-man squad, including returning players Andre Esterhuizen, Damian Willemse, Franco Mostert and RG Snyman, for next month’s three Tests in Europe.

The Boks will take on Scotland (10 November), England (16 November) and Wales (23 November) on consecutive weekends next month after winning this year’s Rugby Championship title.

Esterhuizen, who copped a lengthy ban after a tackle in the match against Portugal and also had a shoulder injury, is back to compete in the midfield, while Snyman returns after a foot problem, Mostert is back after a broken leg and Willemse is again available after not featuring for the Boks since the World Cup final last October.

Training camp

The Boks will depart for a training camp in Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands between England and France, on Sunday 27 October. The group will then make the journey to Edinburgh on Sunday 3 November for their opening Test of the tour.

The players ruled out due to injury are Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Salmaan Moerat (both knee injuries), Steven Kitshoff (neck) and Lood de Jager (shoulder). Erasmus’ squad includes 18 forwards and 16 backs.

The Bok coach admitted that selecting the squad was challenging given the depth they had built up this year. A total of 49 players have taken the field for the Boks in 2024 and 35 played in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

“There’s no doubt that there are several unlucky players who could easily have made the touring squad, but unfortunately we could only select 34 players,” said Erasmus.

“That said, this squad includes a healthy mix of youth and experience, with most of these players having made a strong statement in the Springbok jersey this year.

“It’s also great to have RG, Franco, Andre, and Damian back in the mix after recovering from their injuries, and we are excited to see what impact they have on the field, especially after their disappointment of missing out on the Rugby Championship.

“Damian, Andre and RG all returned to action in the United Rugby Championship and have made a strong statement with their performances, and we all know what a work horse Franco is and the quality that he adds to the team, so there’s no doubt they’ll want to make their presence felt against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales, who are all ranked within the top 11 sides in the world.”

Bok squad for European Tests

Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse