Rassie backs debutants, says experience counted against Springboks last week

The Springbok coach said Italy easily analysed his long-serving players before their first Test. His new squad would be less familiar but bring the same energy.

Sharks utility back Ethan Hooker and Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye will make their debuts from the bench for the Springboks. Pictures: Grant Pitcher and Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said that while it may take time, he believes the three debutants selected to face Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday will adapt to Test match intensity and likely develop into dependable Springboks over the course of their careers.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye (26, prop), Cobus Wiese (28, utility forward) and Ethan Hooker (22, utility back), who have all played well for their respective franchises this year, make their debuts from the bench at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kick-off 5.10pm).

The Springbok squad saw 17 changes to the matchday 23 of last week, where the South Africans secured a frustrating 42–24 victory at Loftus.

Experience worked against Boks

Erasmus said this week the experience of the side he picked for that game worked against them because Italy were able to analyse each player extensively. He said the new-look side would be less familiar to their opponents but bring the same energy level.

“It’s such a tough task not to look disrespectful to Italy,” Erasmus said regarding playing so many new players.

“But they also brought a team we didn’t know a lot about. The four debutants… those guys are getting experience. A guy like Krappie [Morné van den Berg] now playing two games in a row. I think we are building quite nicely, trying to go three positions deep before we get to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.”

In backing Vincent Tshituka last week and the three debutants this week, Erasmus said there is a “difference between a Test match player and a franchise player”.

“Some guys are really good franchise players but when they get to the pressure of playing for their country… When you play against Italy … Italy almost beat Ireland, they beat Wales. The only team that thrashed them was France… There are fewer weaknesses in a Test match team than a franchise team.

“At Test match level we think a guy like Ethan can do it because he consistently tries to be as physical as he can. And all [of them], we think Asenathi can make it. To put that Test match pressure on Cobus Wiese and those guys it’s a little bit different.”

Rassie: ‘We think those three guys can make it’

He said when a franchise player doesn’t perform well, they only disappoint their franchise’s fans. When a Springbok fails, they disappoint the whole country. “That puts a hell of a lot of pressure on guys.”

Erasmus said Makazole Mapimpi knocked the ball forward three times and fell over his own feet in his first match. “After three games, he settled. He got better. Now he is one of the guys we are the proudest of.

“To give guys a fair chance to put them through that Test match length is very important. We think those three guys can make it.”