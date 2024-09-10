New Zealand rugby boss confirms Boks, All Blacks tour talks

The first proper tour, including matches against the provincial teams, could take place as soon as 2026.

The All BLacks perform their haka ahead of the Test against the Springboks in Cape Town this last weekend. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby chief Mark Robinson has confirmed talks with SA Rugby over resurrecting old-school tours between the All Blacks and Springboks.

This comes as SA Rugby boss Rian Oberholzer revealed plans for a new eight-week “Greatest Rugby Rivalry” series between the Springboks and All Blacks, starting in 2026. The tours will alternate between the two nations every four years.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson welcomed the idea, describing the extended tours as “awesome”, while Rugby Australia is reportedly making its own plans to address the impact on their calendar.

‘Future tours’

In a post on his official LinkedIn page, chief executive Robinson said NZR held talks with SA Rugby during the recent Rugby Championship matches between the Springboks and All Blacks in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“I’ve spent the last 10 days in South Africa with the All Blacks and connecting with various stakeholders across the game,” Robinson posted. “The two matches in the Republic have been great games, and while we didn’t get the results we were after, we’re incredibly proud of the team and management.

“There has been some nice growth in parts of our game, and while the team is naturally disappointed, there are some experiences which will be beneficial for the future. Congratulations to Siya, Rassie and their team on securing the Freedom Cup, adding another chapter to our rivalry.

“Off the field, myself, President Matthew Cooper and Deputy Chair Bailey Mackey spent time with Rian Oberholzer and South Africa Rugby Union directors and executives.

“You may have read about the possibility of future tours to South Africa, and with the change in Super Rugby, we’ve been looking at ways to stay connected with them on the field. There has been a range of different ideas discussed, and the concept of traditional tours has resonated with both unions and something we think will excite players and fans.

“There’s more discussions to have in this space, but something we’re hoping to move forward over coming months. As always, they were wonderful hosts and we enjoyed our time with them. Also in Cape Town for the match were executives from European Rugby and Sanzaar, so we spent time discussing future competitions work and generally catching up with each other.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.