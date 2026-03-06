Rassie: Bok coaches happy with player takeaways after alignment camp

The Springbok coach also said it was exciting to work with several young players, who he believes have potential to become Boks one day.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said he and his assistant coaches were confident players had absorbed what they needed to during their in-person alignment camp in Cape Town this week.

He said the 49 players, including 11 who are uncapped, know what they need to work on ahead of the next alignment camp in May, as well as the start of the international season in June.

In the meantime, Erasmus and his coaches will hold a virtual alignment camp with 21 overseas-based players.

Springboks build depth

Erasmus said it was good to see the players face-to-face after his coaches worked on plans behind the scenes in the build-up. These included operational plans around the calendar season, as well as on-field work.

“Most of the coaches and management are feeling comfortable that we got across what we think the players should know at this stage,” the Springbok coach said.

He added that hopefully the players can work on those without interfering with franchise game plans.

Erasmus said it was exciting to work with the 11 uncapped players, including two 2025 SA U18 players Kai Pratt (prop) and Markus Muller (centre).

However, many would not have Test debuts this year.

“The point is to get them in [the system], to get to know their personalities, for them to start getting comfortable in their environment.

“We are very excited with what they can deliver and we all think they have the potential to one day play for the Springboks.”

The coach added that it was also good for the older players to see the youngsters come through, as the healthy competition would keep everyone in peak form.

“We as coaches can’t wait for the season to start. But I also think the excitement of everyone seeing one another, not just the old guys – having Frans Malherbe here and talking to him in-person for the first time in a long time, and a guy like Kai and Markus who are really young – some are really nervous. Still, overall, we can’t wait for the season to start.”