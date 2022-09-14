Nienaber happy Bok fringe players set to get valuable game time

Ross Roche

The Springbok fringe brigade are finally set to get some important game time, ahead of the end of year tour, when they Rugby Championship comes to an end next week and they return to their clubs for the United Rugby Championship (URC).

A number of Bok players have been largely unused over the international season so far and will benefit greatly from getting some competitive game time into their legs, before the end of year tour kicks off in November.

More Bok players will be getting a chance to play in November as the South African A team will be touring with the Boks and have a number of games lined up, which will see the fringe players getting a valuable run.

“It is great for us that the URC is starting again. Players that haven’t played much rugby for us (Boks) will fall straight back into their clubs after the Rugby Championship and those clubs will then take over the management of those players,” explained Bok coach Jacques Nienaber.

“So they (the clubs) will then make a call on when to play them (the players). So it will be good for guys who have had low game minutes with us to get some game time under their belts ahead of the end of year tour.”

Elrigh Louw

One of the fringe players, Elrigh Louw, will get another chance to show his mettle off the bench against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Louw has played just twice for the Boks, both times off the bench in the first and third matches against Wales in July, and this will be his first taste of Rugby Championship action.

“I just expect Elrigh to keep doing what he has done for us in the (two) Test matches that he has played in. I also want him to continue doing what he has been doing in training. So if he can deliver that (when he comes off the bench), I will be happy,” said Nienaber.

Louw has been brought into the side for Duane Vermeulen, who has dropped out of the match 23, and he will want to prove his worth and hopefully keep his spot for the final Rugby Championship match next week in Durban.

“I have waited quite a while since my last Test match. I have worked hard and I am really excited to get on the pitch again. It’s a big game so I am quite honoured to be picked in the starting 23 and I am really excited to go out there and play,” said Louw.