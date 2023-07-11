Bok lock Marvin Orie to leave Stormers

By sarugbymag

The Stormers will bid farewell to one of the inaugural URC champions’ second-row titans, whose move to a French Top 14 club has been confirmed.

Springbok lock Marvin Orie will join Perpignan next season on a two-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

Orie, who joined the Stormers from the Lions in 2021, was a crucial part of the side that won the 2021-22 URC title, starting 17 times, including in the final against the Vodacom Bulls.

The 30-year-old has made a total of 42 appearances in all competitions for the Capetonians, and has also led the team when skipper Steven Kitshoff was unavailable.

Boks spot

Orie started for the Boks in the Rugby Championship win against Australia on Saturday, but will sit out this weekend’s game against the All Blacks in Auckland.

He is likely to feature for South Africa at this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, which ends on 28 October, as the world champions aim to defend the Webb Ellis Cup.

“Perpignan confirm the signing of the South African second row for two years,” the club posted on Twitter. “He will join his team-mates after fulfilling his commitments with the Springboks.”

The new Top 14 season will begin on 18 August before taking a seven-week break for the World Cup.

