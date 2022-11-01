Bok loose-forward Nizaam Carr returns to Loftus to play for Bulls

Sports Reporter

Springbok loose-forward Nizaam Carr will play for the Bulls once again, following the demise of Wasps in England.

Carr has already joined the Pretoria-based team and will wear the blue jersey until at least June 2024.

The loose-forward, who went to school at Bishops in Cape Town, previously played for the Stormers and also turned out for the Bulls before heading to Europe. He made 74 appearances for Wasps, scoring 15 tries, and also featured as a loan player for Coventry on 11 occasions.

ALSO READ: Bulls back on track: ‘There’s energy and excitement in the changeroom’

Speaking on his return to Loftus, Carr said: “I have obviously had a few offers but what came to mind for me was the culture at the Bulls, and the obvious quality of coaches that really made me feel welcome already.

“Because I have worked with the Bulls, I was comfortable and confident in making the decision because I know what I am going to work with, so this is a full circle moment for me.”

ALSO READ: Lions boss raves about SA A centre Henco van Wyk

“The Bulls have incredible, quality coaches and I know from my own experience, having worked with

Jake White a season or so ago; he made me a better player in how I approach a lot of situations. I know he gives a lot of the boys belief when they are on the field, watching how they play with so much belief and confidence, that is because of Jake.”