Bulls leader Marcell Coetzee extends stay at Loftus until 2027

Marcell Coetzee has signed a new contract with the Bulls that will see him play out of Loftus Versfeld until 2027.

The Springbok flanker initially joined the Bulls from Ulster in June 2021 on a three-year deal, helping the team to qualify for last season’s United Rugby Championship final.

Speaking about his decision to extend his stay with the Bulls, Coetzee said: “It was a no brainer. I really

love playing for the Bulls, and I believe we are on a path towards something special and one wants to be

part of a team that is destined to hit their heights pretty soon.”

Coetzee will soon head to Japan on a six-month-long sabbatical.

“The weekend (against the Sharks) may have been my last match for the Bulls for some time, but I will return in April next year,” he said.

“I missed my country a lot during my five years at Ulster so I know I am coming back after this short

journey.”

Coetzee has led the Bulls over the last few months and also won a recall to the Springbok team earlier this season.